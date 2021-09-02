Tucson Symphony Orchestra to Perform at Mexican Independence Day Concert

This year Mexicans celebrate the Bicentennial of the end of the Mexican War of Independence in 1821. The War started on September 16th of 1810. It is an occasion to celebrate together with the community of Tucson our shared heritage and the cultural diversity that Mexicans and Mexican-Americans have brought to the United States.

To commemorate this historical occasion, the Tucson Symphony Orchestra (TSO) will perform a wonderful Concert with a repertoire of music composed by Mexican and Latin American musicians, both traditional and classical.

The Consulate of Mexico in Tucson, with the Instituto Cultural Mexicano and TSO will be honored to hold this beautiful event that will mark the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month, with the celebration of the 211th Anniversary of the Mexican Independence. The Concert will take place on September 15th, 2021, at 7:30 pm at the Fox Theatre Tucson (17 W Congress). Doors will open at 6:30 pm.

The night of September 15th is the traditional date for Mexicans in Mexico and abroad to celebrate their National Festivity, remembering the call to arms against the Spanish Rule on 1810 – that led to the birth of Mexico as a nation – with a civic ceremony called “El Grito” (The Outcry) that will be also performed by the Consul of Mexico, Rafael Barceló, immediately after the Concert.

The Tucson Symphony Orchestra will be performing under the conduction of Maestro José Luis Gomez.

COVID19 mitigation measures

We want our community to enjoy this event safely and wearing a mask will be mandatory. Also, we encourage everyone who can receive a vaccination to do so, for their own benefit and for the benefit of all of us.

We have a responsibility to our community and there are expectations for all who want to participate in activities in which they share an environment with other people, like this Concert. So, if you still have not received your vaccine, you have time to get it in order to attend this event responsibly. You can find all the information for getting your vaccine in Pima County at:

https://webcms.pima.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=169&pageId=669257

Tickets for the Concert will be free, because of the generous support of Mr. and Ms. Humberto S. Lopez, Tucson Federal Credit Union and Vantage West Credit Union. Information for getting your tickets will be available through Consulate of Mexico in Tucson media accounts, and will be available from September 1st.