Sundt Construction Finishes Gallery on Fifth Luxury Housing

Sundt Construction, Inc., recently completed the Gallery on Fifth, a new seven-story luxury multifamily residential building on 5th Avenue between Broadway and 12th Street in Downtown Tucson.

“Our team’s experience in multifamily housing helped to bring this new modern living space to downtown Tucson,” said Dave Ollanik, Sundt’s project director. “As the city continues to grow, this luxurious building will entice more people to call downtown their home.”

The 91,000-square-foot apartment building includes 96 studio and one-bedroom apartments equipped with a complete kitchen and outdoor balcony space. An 800-square-foot roof deck will act as an outdoor social space for residents and their guests, sitting two floors above the building’s leasing office and other amenity spaces. The building features a business center for residents and parking located on the ground level with access from Herbert Avenue on the east side of the building.

Sundt opened its Tucson office in 1929. The company has built notable Southern Arizona landmarks in the decades since, including Kitt Peak Observatory, Loews Ventana Canyon and Fourth Avenue Underpass. The company is currently working on UArizona’s Student Success District, capital improvements at the Tucson Convention Center and the Benedictine Monastery.