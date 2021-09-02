Meritage Homes Announces New Retreats at Twin Peaks in Marana

Meritage Homes, the U.S. sixth-largest public homebuilder, has announced a new community coming in November to Marana. Retreats at Twin Peaks is designed to appeal to first-time and move-up homebuyers and will be priced from the $400s. The gated community will feature four single-story energy-efficient home designs. In addition, each floorplan offers spacious primary suites, large kitchen islands, designer-curated finishes, and several upgrade options to customize your home.

Retreats at Twin Peaks provides easy access to the I-10 and is located within the top-rated Marana Unified School District. Part of an existing master-planned community, Retreats at Twin Peaks is nestled within mature landscaping and offers outdoor amenities, including walking and bike paths, playgrounds, and picnic areas.

Buyers at Retreats at Twin Peaks can choose from one of seven design collections, designer-curated interior finish collections that enable buyers to confidently style their home through a personalized experience at the Studio M Design Center. This completely reimagined approach to home design removes the guesswork by creating a simplified design process. Meritage offers a variety of choices, allowing buyers to make style decisions with confidence and ease while remaining within their budget.

“We are excited to open another community in this beautiful, family-friendly area of Marana. Our plans are designed for families who want to live close to shopping, dining with easy access to major employment centers,” said Division President Jeff Grobstein.

Retreats at Twin Peaks will be open for pre-sales in mid-September. In-person tours start in December with enhanced safety measures in compliance with local, state and CDC guidelines. In addition, homebuyers can manage the entire purchase process online with Meritage Homes’ Virtual Homebuying process, which seamlessly guides prospective buyers from research and discovery all the way through closing. Along the way, buyers can connect with representatives to learn more about communities, arrange virtual tours, speak to a mortgage professional and much more. Meritage Homes’ goal is to ensure customers feel comfortable in their interactions, whether in-person or online.

Every Meritage home is built with energy- and money-saving features, including spray-foam insulation, Low-E windows and a high-performance air filtration system that improves the home’s air quality and reduces the number of allergens. Every home also includes USB outlets and advanced thermostats.

Community Quick Facts