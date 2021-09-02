CorporateCARE Solutions has welcomed El Ndoye as the director of business development.

In his role, Ndoye will be responsible for developing and growing current client relationships, identifying prospective clients, and contributing to the overall growth of CCS. He is dedicated to educating employers on the unique benefits they may offer to their employees, creating a family-friendly work environment and assuring the recruitment and retention of top talent.

Ndoye has more than 20 years of banking experience in the local Tucson area. He is a University of Arizona alumnus. Prior to joining CorporateCARE Solutions, Ndoye was the

business development officer of Washington Federal Bank and before that, served as the market executive and senior VP of Canyon Community Bank.

As a new member of the CCS team, he is excited to bring the concept of National Backup Child and Adult Care to the forefront of employee benefit discussions.