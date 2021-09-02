CorporateCARE Solutions has welcomed Alanna Gonzales as its chief marketing officer.

In her role, Gonzales is responsible for planning, implementing and managing all marketing strategies while contributing to the overall growth of CCS. She is dedicated to educating employees on the unique benefits offered by their employers and enabling organizations to recruit and maintain top talent.

Gonzales has 15 years of marketing experience including health care and non-profit organizations in the local Tucson area. She is also a recent graduate of the University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management MBA program and is excited to use her new skills to aid employers in her community and across the nation.

Prior to joining CorporateCARE Solutions, Gonzales was a clinical specialist for Abbott Neuromodulation, and she continues to serve on the board of directors for the Center for Neurosciences Foundation. As a new member of the CCS team, she is excited to bring the concept of National Backup Child and Adult Care to the forefront of employee benefit discussions.