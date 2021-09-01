January 8th Memorial: The Embrace Wins Prize

Tucson’s January 8th memorial: The Embrace has just won the CODAawards “Public Spaces” prize.

CODAawards: Collaboration of Design + Art recognizes outstanding projects that integrate commissioned art into interior, architectural or public spaces. The 9th annual international design competition announced winners across 10 categories as well as two People’s Choice Award winners.

This year’s 374 CODAawards entries represent over $463 million in commission fees, from 19 countries.

A jury of 18 esteemed members of the design, architecture and art worlds evaluated each entry on three unique criteria across 10 categories:

● The integration of commissioned artwork into site-specific projects, completed since January 2018

● The strength of the collaborative process among the creative teams, commissioners, and industry resources

● The art and design seamlessly blend to create a place as art, rather than a place with art

CODAawards has once again partnered with Interior Design magazine to announce the winners in their November 2021 issue. Editor in Chief Cindy Allen is among the panel of 18 CODAawards jurors.

“The CODAawards provide us with a particularly remarkable series of projects, distinctive in theme and character, where designers demolish the barrier between their own stock in trade and the craft practiced by artists,” said Allen. “Trying to distinguish where design ends and art begins is simply an exercise in futility when artists become active contributors to the design of spaces.”

When artists, designers and industry resources work together, common places are transformed into spectacular spaces. CODAworx, the hub of the commissioned art economy, fosters the relationship between artists and resources. This year’s CODAawards winners exemplify the best of what can happen when artists and design professionals come together to create artful spaces in the built environment.

Arizona will host the 2021 CODAsummit, a conference focused on the exciting ways that creative professionals are incorporating technology to create artwork installations.

The event is co-produced by Scottsdale Public Art, a division of Scottsdale Arts, and is held November 10-12, 2021.