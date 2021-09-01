Estela Álvarez

Farhang & Medcoff has announced the promotion of Estela Á‎‎lvarez to the position of director of finance and operations.

“Estela is an outstanding leader and has demonstrated her commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients and the Firm,” said Managing Partner Ali Farhang.

Á‎‎lvarez joined Farhang & Medcoff in 2016 as the firm’s controller. Estela’s positive attitude, leadership skills, and professionalism all contributed to her current promotion, the firm said. She graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in business. Á‎‎lvarez’ is a proud Wildcat alum, who takes pride in her work and community. Her years of experience, commitment to the highest standards of customer care and business ethics make her an ideal fit for this title. With over 20 years of experience in the business industry, she brings a wealth of knowledge in the areas of client service, operations management and finance administration.

“I am very proud to be a part of Farhang & Medcoff, a widely respected firm with a solid foundation in our Tucson community and state of Arizona,” said Á‎‎lvarez. “I look forward to being a part of our continued growth and success.”

Founded in 2008, Farhang & Medcoff has become one of the leading business law firms in Arizona. U.S News and World Report named F&M to its 2018 and 2019 Best Law Firms list, and its principals are rated AV Preeminent through Martindale-Hubbell’s peer review service.