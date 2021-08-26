Delta Dental of Arizona is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Jones as president and chief executive officer, effective October 2021. He will also serve as the president of the charitable Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation, which provides much-needed funding, education and dental supplies to those in need across the state.

As president and CEO, Jones will be instrumental in helping the organization uphold its reputation as the leading dental insurance company in Arizona, serving more than 1.2 million enrollees and 3,500 contracted dentists. He will work closely with the board of directors and Delta Dental’s executive leadership team to create and leverage partnerships that strengthen the organization’s ability to meet current and evolving market demands while remaining true to its mission of improving lives by promoting optimal oral health.



“Michael is a senior executive with more than 25 years of developing effective strategies, leveraging technology and building engaged, high-performance teams,” said Dr. Richard Higgs, chair of the board of directors for Delta Dental of Arizona. “We are confident that his collaborative approach, coupled with his track record of working proactively to drive operational excellence and increase market share will continue to help us innovate and position Delta Dental for further success.”



Prior to joining Delta Dental, Jones served as managing director and Midwest region healthcare provider lead for Accenture, a global professional services company providing strategy, consulting, digital and technology solutions. Since 2016, Jones specialized in identifying strategic solutions for various health care organizations and led business development activities to grow the consultancy while managing executive-level client relationships.



Jones also founded professional consulting firm M. Jones & Associates, LLC in 2005, which he ran as managing partner until 2016, focusing on delivering strategic business and technology solutions to organizations across the country. He brings a wealth of experience from his various c-suite roles at companies like BeTheMatch and CIGNA Behavioral Health. Jones earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Iowa State University and a master’s in business administration degree from the University of Texas, where he was a Consortium Fellowship Recipient.



“I am exhilarated to be joining Delta Dental of Arizona given its competitive market position and outstanding reputation for delivering quality customer service,” said Jones. “I look forward to building on this reputation as I collaborate with the Board, our management team and employees and our provider partners to improve the oral health of even more Arizonans.”



Jones replaces Allan Allford, who has served as president and CEO of Delta Dental since 2010 and announced in February his plans for retirement by year’s end.



“The impact Allan has had on driving positive outcomes and improving the oral health of Arizona residents is immeasurable,” Higgs said. “He is a straight-shooter, brings a lot of humility and has a collaborative leadership style that really propelled the organization forward over the last 11 years. We are grateful for his leadership and anticipate further success for Delta Dental as Allan passes the torch to his successor, Michael.”



About Delta Dental of Arizona

Delta Dental of Arizona is the leading dental benefits provider in Arizona, serving more than 1.2 million enrollees and more than 3,500 contracted dentists across the state. Passionate about oral health and its importance to generations of families, Delta Dental of Arizona has worked for nearly 50 years to improve oral health by emphasizing preventive care and making dental coverage accessible to a wide variety of employers, groups and individuals. Since 2010, Delta Dental of Arizona, through its Foundation, gave $12 million to support oral health education and disease prevention programs for underserved and uninsured communities across the state. For more information about Delta Dental of Arizona, visit www.deltadentalaz.com.