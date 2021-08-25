Pima County Tops 1 Million People in 2020 Census
The U.S. Census Bureau just released a state-by-state look at the demographic changes revealed in the 2020 Census. Among the new findings for Arizona and Pima County:
-Arizona’s total population is 7,151,502, up 11.9% from 2010
-Pima County’s total population is 1,043,433, up 6.4% from 980,263 in 2010
-80% of the Pima County population is age 18 and over, up from 77% in 2010
Read more about Arizona’s 2020 Census results here:
https://www.census.gov/library/stories/state-by-state/arizona-population-change-between-census-decade.html