Pima Community College to Forgive $2.7 Million in Student Debt

Pima Community College will forgive outstanding balances incurred during the pandemic for over 4,500 PCC students. Under a plan approved unanimously by the PCC Governing Board, the college will erase about $2.7 million in student debt utilizing funds provided by the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.



The action releases holds on student accounts with past due balances, which normally require the student to make a payment or enter into a payment arrangement to re-enroll in classes, receive transcripts, or obtain certificates.

PCC students who were actively enrolled on or after March 13, 2020, are eligible for reimbursement.

“We are pleased to offer relief to those who’ve been adversely affected by the pandemic,” said PCC Chancellor Lee Lambert. “This program will allow us to remove barriers and effectively re-engage with students who may have left PCC for financial reasons but would still like to continue their educational journey.”

PCC will be reaching out to students to notify them that their balances have been waived and engage them in a dialogue about how returning to PCC might help them achieve their educational, career and life goals.

“This is a critical and important decision,“ said PCC Governing Board Chair Demion Clinco. “This action will directly help students harmed by the pandemic and support their recovery and long-range success. We know many Pima students have been significantly impacted directly and indirectly by COVID-19 and this program is one step in supporting community recovery.”