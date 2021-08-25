Martina McBride Coming to Tucson Music Hall

Martina McBride is coming to Tucson Music Hall on Friday, Nov. 5. Tickets start at $39, plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, Aug. 27 at 10:00am.

Multiple Grammy® nominee Martina McBride has sold over 18 million albums to date, which includes 20 Top 10 singles and six #1 hits. 2017 marked a milestone in McBride’s illustrious career when she hit her 25th year of touring. Last year, she released a new Christmas album, It’s The Holiday Season, that features her favorite Christmas standards, all with the backing of a symphony, and also brought back her “The Joy of Christmas Tour,” this time each with a local orchestra.

McBride has earned more than 15 major music awards, including four wins for Female Vocalist of the Year from the Country Music Association, and won three Academy of Country Music for Top Female Vocalist. She has been awarded 14 Gold Records. Nine Platinum honors, three Double Platinum Records, and two Triple Platinum Awards. McBride was awarded the Covenant House Beacon of Hope Award and Music Business Association’s prestigious 2015 Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic efforts on behalf of domestic violence.

She has released two books –Around the Table, an illustrated collection of her favorite recipes, hosting tips, practical menu planning advice and themed décor inspiration. She released her second book, Martina’s Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life, in 2018.