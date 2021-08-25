Cole and Jeannie Davis, Foundation Gift $1 Million to San Miguel High School

Tucsonans Cole and Jeannie Davis have committed a $1 million gift from the J & C Davis Family Foundation, Inc. toward the San Miguel High School Resilience Fund. This initial gift will support the Corporate Work Study Program as it gains its momentum to build back from the revenue shortfall due to the pandemic.

“I speak not only for myself, but for the entire San Miguel community in expressing our gratitude to Cole and Jeannie for their unwavering support in San Miguel’s model and mission. This transformative gift positions San Miguel to emerge stronger than ever, ensuring sustainability and solidifying the school’s critical role in educating Tucson’s future business and civic leaders, ” said David Mason, president and CEO of San Miguel High School.

“What we love about San Miguel is the way it prepares students to aspire toward a successful future through education and gaining the workforce skills needed in the job market,” said Jeannie. “These students are striving toward the highest levels in their classroom and at their designated jobs. We want to make a positive impact in assisting with the resources needed to deliver a quality program so that these students can continue to pursue their dreams.” The Davises have been long-time champions for San Miguel High School since 2007.

Because of the current pandemic, the Corporate Work Study Program is projecting a 40% shortfall this academic school year. The Resilience Fund will launch this September to raise $2.1 million. As many corporations reconfigure their operations, San Miguel High School’s Corporate Work Study Program will build back its momentum throughout this academic year, as many businesses are going through their own reorganization.