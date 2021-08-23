Peter Marcus, owner of Allegra Marketing Print Mail in Tucson, was recently acknowledged with an annual Sales Pinnacle Award by the Alliance Franchise Brands network.

Allegra Tucson also received the Sales Excellence award, recognizing sales excellence in the international network of marketing and print services providers.

“These awards are given to those who represent and personify our core value of putting customers first,” said Burke Cueny, VP of marketing for Alliance Franchise Brands. “The Tucson team continues to serve local businesses and organizations during prosperous times and offer support during times of economic challenge – a testament to what a true marketing partner does.”

Located at 1300 S. Park Avenue, Allegra Tucson is a full-service marketing and print communications provider with in-house capabilities including advanced printing technologies including full-color printing, digital color signs, posters and banners, complete finishing services, mailing services, variable data capabilities, promotional products and print management solutions with web-to-print solutions.

Independently owned and operated, Allegra Tucson is a member of the Alliance Franchise Brands network, a world leader in marketing, graphics and visual communications, linking more than 600 locations in North America.