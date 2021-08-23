Critical Path Institute has announced that it has selected Kevin Perkins as its new CFO.

Perkins comes to C-Path after serving as associate VP of finance and global operations with the University of Arizona, where he directly managed a multi-million-dollar budget with additional responsibilities of top-line annual revenue marked to flow through the university. Prior to that he served as director of finance for the U.S. Embassy in Guatemala, where he had full oversight of annual budgets of nearly $100 million for dozens of federal programs, funding sources and indirect cost pools for U.S. government foreign policy programs, foreign aid and administrative operations.

C-Path recently added the CFO position given its robust growth in the medical product development and regulatory science industry. In this new role, Perkins will be a key executive within senior leadership and will oversee the financial activities of the organization in both the U.S. and Europe. Perkins will be responsible for leading and providing strategic financial guidance and will ensure that the organization achieves critical compliance requirements.

“Kevin is an extremely knowledgeable, global finance executive and we are thrilled to welcome him to C-Path,” said Interim President and COO Kristen Swingle. “His strategic and high-profile organizational finance experience with national and international public organizations makes him a great business partner to our external collaborators, as well as to our internal colleagues leading consortia, programs, HR, legal, IT and more.”

With his breadth of professional experience, Perkins possesses a wealth of knowledge regarding multi-channel revenue streams. At UArizona, he oversaw state funds, grant dollars, restricted and non-restricted donor funds, domestic fee revenue, international fee revenue, and university agency revenue. In addition, Perkins served within two significant federal funding agencies, the Department of State and USAID, both of which issued multi-million-dollar grants, cooperative agreements and contracts to support foreign aid and development.

“C-Path has been an organization of great interest to me for years,” said Perkins. “For the bulk of my career, I have worked for international organizations with a mission to solve some of humanity’s global challenges and I have witnessed the force multiplying effect of global collaborations and partnerships to address these challenges. This is why I find C-Path’s mission so exciting and relevant. The scale and magnitude of the diseases C-Path is directly impacting is too large for one company, or even one country to address, making organizations like C-Path critical to solving these global issues.”

Perkins has directly led large teams of finance staff and served in interim/acting roles leading teams of employees and contractors exceeding 120. “Having led diverse, international teams in five separate countries, I have learned there is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ management approach, as individual skills, macro-level priorities and organizational cultural sensitivities often dictate the type of leadership required for the situation,” Perkins said.

Originally from Toledo, Ohio, Perkins received his bachelor’s degree in business administration, with a concentration in accounting and international business from the University of Cincinnati.