Hampton Inn by Hilton, Home2Suites by Hilton Open Downtown

Hilton has announced the opening of its newest hotel, the dual-branded Hampton Inn by Hilton, and Home 2 Suites by Hilton Tucson Downtown.

Located near the University of Arizona, the Tucson Convention Center and the St. Augustine Cathedral, the property is a unique new addition to Tucson downtown lodging offerings. With two award-winning brands under one roof, the hotel expands Hilton’s growing footprint of multi-brand properties.

The multi-brand concept provides larger and enhanced communal areas and amenities than what would be standard at a stand-alone property, benefiting both business and leisure travelers. The hotel has a mix of unique offerings — each catering to the needs of their respective guests — including lobby and dining areas.

The property also has a variety of shared amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, guest laundry, outdoor pool, treat shop and outdoor grills. Additionally, the hotel offers 1,500 square feet of flexible meeting space and Five Feet to Fitness rooms, where guests can work out in the privacy of their room with over 11 different fitness equipment and accessory options.

The six-story property, developed by Fayth Hospitality Group and owned by FHG DTN Tucson Owner, is located at 141 South Stone Avenue and boasts 199 rooms, with 76 Hampton Inn rooms and 123 Home2 Suites rooms. Conveniently situated in downtown Tucson, the hotel offers guests easy access to the Tucson Convention Center and Arena, Fox Theatre Tucson, Children’s Museum Tucson, Temple of Music and Art, Museum of Contemporary Art, Historic Fourth Avenue and over 40 restaurants, bars and shops within walking distance.

The property is also conveniently located near all Arizona state and county offices in the downtown area. Utilizing Sunlink, guests can easily ride to UArizona, no car needed.