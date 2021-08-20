

Wilde Wealth Management Group, an award-winning independent financial firm with offices in Scottsdale, Tempe, Glendale, Payson, Tucson and Indiana, has announced that Benjamin Fernandez has joined Wilde Wealth Management Group as a financial professional.

In his role, he will assist clients across Arizona with highly individualized financial needs as well as provide direction on the business and economic trends that affect them. Fernandez will work from the firm’s Tucson office, located 1610 E. River Road Ste. 116. This office is unique in that it’s a joint office between Wilde and its two Tucson partners, JRS Wealth Management and Hallmark Financial.

“My aim is to guide clients through each financial stage of their life using a goal-based process, which includes evaluating clients’ current financial and life situations while analyzing their needs and assessing their risk tolerance,” said Fernandez.

A Tucson native and Salpointe Catholic High School alum who earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona, Fernandez has more than 20 years of experience in the field, including extensive work with businesses of all sizes and affluent, high-net-worth individuals. Prior to joining Wilde Wealth, Fernandez served as both VP and financial consultant with BBVA Investment Services. He also spent eight years as regional investment platform manager for the firm, overseeing 144 banking centers across four states and mentoring more than 250 licensed bankers/advisors. Fernandez is an InFRE- Certified Retirement Counselor CRC® and holds Series 7, 24, 63 and 65 securities registrations.

“I was inspired into the business from a young age, as my father actually opened the first Dean Witter office – now Morgan Stanley Dean Witter – in Tucson in 1970. Watching how he helped people made me want to do the same thing,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez made the decision to align with Wilde Wealth given their shared belief in a holistic approach to planning and ethical business practices.

“Wilde shares my approach in working with clients in that we are focused on offering boutique, customized investment planning advice based on all of the pieces of a person or family’s financial puzzle,” he said. “We take into account legal, tax, risk management, family services, real estate and insurance versus working in a silo.”

Fernandez also points to Wilde’s commitment to the community – including volunteerism and financial support to organizations including Child Crisis Arizona, Junior Achievement of Arizona, Chrysalis, Sunshine Acres, Scottsdale 20-30 and many more – as a deciding factor in joining the team. Currently, Fernandez serves as a member of the advisory board for Make-A-Wish Southern Arizona and on the executive committee for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Light the Night Walk.

“After my daughter, Amber, was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in 2011 at just 7 years old, we were lucky enough to work with Make-A-Wish to grant her a wish,” said Fernandez, noting that today his daughter is cancer-free and a senior in high school. “I began my journey with both Make-A-Wish and LLS after seeing the positive impact both organizations had on my own child and family.”

Similarly, Fernandez served for several years as member of the Phoenix Children’s Hospital Planned Giving Advisory Committee after his daughter received critical care at the hospital. He is also a past board member and volunteer with DM50, which is a nonprofit, volunteer group that advocates for Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and its airmen.

“DM50 has raised more than $1.5 million for initiatives to improve the quality of life for military personnel at Davis-Monthan and to protect the future of the Base and to expand its vital missions here in Southern Arizona,” he said.

When not working or volunteering, Fernandez enjoys spending time with both Amber and his son, Benjamin Jr., as well as training for and competing in half marathons.