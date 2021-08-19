Vantage West has announced that Rob Hoyle has joined as Chief Information Officer.

In his role, Hoyle leads the Technology, Business Intelligence, Programming and Application Development teams. He plans and directs implementation of new systems, monitors changes in the technology sector, and develops goals and strategies to design and customize technological systems to enhance the member experience.

Hoyle has 22 years of experience leading innovative technology efforts in financial services, healthcare, government and university research. Before joining Vantage West, he was CIO at Credit Union of America ($1.3 billion in assets) in Wichita, Kan. There, Hoyle was responsible for Information Technology, Information Security, Business Intelligence, Digital Banking, and Project Management.

Hoyle earned an MBA and a bachelor’s degree in information technology services from Mississippi State University. He also holds ISACA Certified Information Security Manager and Microsoft Certified Professional designations, bringing a wealth of training and experience to Vantage West.