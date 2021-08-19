Meritage Homes to Develop New Houghton Reserve

Meritage Homes, the sixth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, has closed on the first purchase of 146 lots within the City of Tucson. Development of the community, named Houghton Reserve, has begun and Meritage will offer three series of home designs. Phase One will include the 146 homesites.

This community will feature floor plans from the builder’s LiVE.NOW series and range from

approximately 1,467 to 2,694 square feet. In addition, two first move-up series will be offered with floor plans ranging from approximately 1,467 to 2,910 square feet.

Houghton Reserve will be developed off Houghton Road and Broadway Boulevard with convenient access to I-10 and major employment centers. It is 20 minutes to the University of Arizona Science and Technology Park that includes IBM, Raytheon, Canon USA and Citigroup. Other employers nearby include Caterpillar, Amazon and Geico.

There is shopping, banking, entertainment and casual dining nearby. This gated community will include plentiful open space, pocket parks and native vegetation. School districts include Tucson Unified, Tanque Verde and Vail, which accepts open enrollment with application. Meritage anticipates home sales to being in spring 2022.

“At Houghton Reserve, we will offer a series of beautiful, single-family homes with a variety of lot sizes and design features, all include leading energy-efficient technology,” said Meritage Homes Tucson Division President Jeff Grobstein.

With demand for new homes increasing among first-time buyers who want to escape escalating rents, Meritage offers a streamlined home-buying experience for first-time buyers by providing a one-stop-shop for sales and design at the community. With Meritage Homes’ LiVE.NOW offerings, buyers can select quick move-in homes featuring the latest design trends.

Houghton Reserve is one of 15 Meritage communities in the Tucson area. For more information about Meritage Homes, please visit www.meritagehomes.com/tucson.