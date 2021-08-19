Five Tucson Companies Make Inc. 5000 List for 2021

BizTUCSON August 19, 2021
Less than a minute

Tucson is home to five companies named on this year’s Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. In total, Arizona had 117 companies on the 2021 list.

Inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list is based on percentage growth in revenue over a three-year period. For the 2021 rankings, that period was between 2017 and 2020.

The five Tucson companies, their Inc. 5000 rank and growth percentages are:

The comprehensive results of the Inc. 5000 annual ranking can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

