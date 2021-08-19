Five Tucson Companies Make Inc. 5000 List for 2021

Tucson is home to five companies named on this year’s Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. In total, Arizona had 117 companies on the 2021 list.

Inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list is based on percentage growth in revenue over a three-year period. For the 2021 rankings, that period was between 2017 and 2020.

The five Tucson companies, their Inc. 5000 rank and growth percentages are:

#1915 – Sparkle and Splash Pools, 233% growth https://sparkleandsplash.com/

#2467 – Cross & Wild, 170% growth https://www.crossandwild.com/

#3723 – Ambiance Pool Service, 89% growth https://ambiancepoolservice.com/

#3900 – Omni Pool Builders & Design, 81% growth https://www.tucsonpoolbuilders.com/

#4747 – Poly Print, 50% growth https://www.polyprint.com/

The comprehensive results of the Inc. 5000 annual ranking can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.