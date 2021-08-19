Crest Insurance CEO, Wife Give $1 Million to Aid UArizona Student-Athletes

Cody and Patsy Ritchie, dedicated University of Arizona supporters, have made a gift commitment of $1 million to Arizona Athletics toward the Wildcat Scholarship Fund and program enhancements for Arizona Football, as well as Arizona Men’s and Women’s Golf. Half of the gift will go toward the Wildcat Scholarship Fund, which helps provide room, board, books, fees and meals for Arizona student-athletes.

“The University of Arizona and the Arizona Athletics department have made a profound impact on my family’s life, personally and professionally,” said Cody Ritchie, founder and CEO of Crest Insurance Group, which has offices in Tucson and throughout the state of Arizona in addition to California and Colorado. He and his wife, Patsy, are longtime supporters and season ticket holders for several Arizona Athletics programs.

“I am tremendously grateful for the relationships I have built with this university, community and Wildcat family,” he added. “I want to continue those important connections and impact the lives of student-athletes by supporting future generations of Wildcats as they accomplish their dreams in their sport, in the classroom and as ambassadors for our community.”

Cody Ritchie was an intern with the Wildcat Club while finishing his master’s degree at the University of Arizona, which he earned in 1990.

“We are so grateful to Cody and Patsy for their generosity and continued support of our great university and our talented student-athletes,” said UArizona President Dr. Robert C. Robbins. “Their contribution will have a profound impact on these students’ lives and on our athletics department.”

Ritchie has been a member of many Tucson organizations, including service in leadership positions. Among the organizations in which he has been actively involved are the Southern Arizona Leadership Council, the Tucson Metro Chamber, Rio Nuevo and the Tucson Conquistadores.

“Cody and Patsy are outstanding ambassadors for our southern Arizona community and proud members of the Wildcat family,” said Dave Heeke, UArizona VP and athletic director. “Their everlasting generosity will impact the lives of countless student-athletes from different programs while helping our athletics department fulfill its mission of developing athletic, academic and life champions. Arizona Athletics’ continual success in providing a first-class student-athlete experience is possible because of loyal supporters like the Ritchie family. We thank Cody and Patsy for their tremendous support and for believing in the dreams and aspirations of our student-athletes.”

Crest Insurance has supported key community initiatives and nonprofit organizations in Tucson, including the Ronald McDonald House, the United Way, Sister Jose Women’s Center, Community Food Bank, The Boys and Girls Club of Tucson and the University of Arizona’s Welcome Home Heroes program.

“The Ritchies have been giving to the university and Arizona Athletics for many years,” said John-Paul Roczniak, president and CEO of the University of Arizona Foundation. “I’m inspired and grateful to know how connected they remain to the needs of our student-athletes.”