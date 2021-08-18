Tucson Association of REALTORS has announced the addition of Jeff Hebb as the VP of Advocacy and Association Affairs.

Hebb will work closely with the Tucson REALTORS® Charitable Foundation, Housing Opportunities, and the Community Outreach Engagement teams to increase the group’s impact in the region.

He brings a wealth of knowledge from his experiences in the real estate industry through building respectful relationships, serving members, teaming up with colleagues, volunteers and other organizations, and doing so with integrity.

His previous roles, including six years with the Nebraska REALTORS®, give Hebb a very strong background in advocacy, association and program development, and member and community engagement. He has worked closely with local associations to build their grassroots advocacy efforts, made sure that the real estate industry was always at the forefront of legislators’ minds, and significantly increased RPAC and REALTOR® Party efforts throughout the state.

As an RPAC Golden R President’s Circle member, Hebb led by example locally, in the state, and nationally. He has served on several NAR committees including his current involvement in both the NAR RCE Certification Advisory Board and the NAR Governance Game Changer Presidential Advisory Group that was established to ensure that NAR is taking critical actions going forward to provide relevant and essential value to the members.

“I am thankful and excited for the opportunity to be a part of the Tucson REALTORS staff team,” Hebb said. “I look forward to working closely with our membership to help us engage more with local organizations and elected leaders, advocate for and communicate our REALTOR value, strengthen our REALTOR Party programs and efforts and work alongside consumers and charitable organizations in our communities across Tucson to do good things.”