Casino Del Sol Adds Vegas-Style Table Games

Live roulette, craps and mini baccarat table games are now available at Casino Del Sol.

Pascua Yaqui Tribe Chairman Peter Yucupicio rolled the dice in the first craps game this week and they were official opened to the public. The addition of the new Vegas-style table games is a result of the amended gaming compacts signed by Gov. Doug Ducey and the state’s tribes in April.

“We pride ourselves on providing an impressive collection of gaming options for our guests, so we are thrilled to introduce these new, interactive games to the floor,” said Casino Del Sol CEO Kimberly Van Amburg. “Our players no longer have to travel to another state to play these games, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to the Sonoran Desert to enjoy the expanded gaming offerings.”

Casino Del Sol’s new craps, roulette and mini baccarat tables are located near Tropico Lounge. All three tables’ bets will start at $5.

“Adding these new gaming options allows us to grow our staff and will provide additional resources to support our tribe and important community programs in Southern Arizona,” said Yucupicio.

To make room for the new games, several games have been relocated, including the video poker and live poker tables. A new poker room is currently under construction and is scheduled to open in September.