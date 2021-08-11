PackDash Relocates Corporate Headquarters from Chicago to Tucson

PackDash, a third-party logistics partner for small to mid-sized ecommerce companies, announced it is moving its headquarters from Chicago and establishing a west-coast delivery operation in Tucson. PackDash’s fulfillment business in Tucson is its first Arizona operation.

PackDash has leased 6,000 square feet for its new operation at 820 East 16th Street. The company plans to add 50 jobs, including managers, directors, warehouse and additional c-level headquarters positions, with an estimated 10-year economic impact of $84 million. PackDash will be operational in August 2021. Jobs will be posted at packdash.com.

PackDash operates under a unique micro-fulfillment model, which leverages strategically located facilities that ensure fewer clients per location and unparalleled client service. In fact, every client gets their own private Slack channel through which to communicate directly with their dedicated warehouse team. Services include standard ecommerce fulfillment; creation of premium unboxing experiences; ecommerce technology integration; inventory onboarding; 2-day delivery; and faster, more personalized service for companies shipping fewer than 20,000 packages/month. PackDash’s technology platform supports Shopify, Amazon, Etsy, Walmart, Google and more.

“We do things our competitors won’t. That’s because we take an entirely new approach to meeting the needs of start-ups and brands who can’t satisfy minimum requirements of large shippers,” said Dave DiCosola, co-founder of PackDash. “Tucson is a great location for our West-coast customers and offers unbeatable connections to Mexico and China through the Port of Tucson. In terms of a headquarters, it’s been a dream of ours to ‘land and expand’ in Tucson, and to mold and shape its future with our team of tech-focused entrepreneurs.”

In addition to Sun Corridor Inc., Arizona Commerce Authority, Pima County, City of Tucson and the Tucson Metro Chamber played an active role in the project.

“ Southern Arizona continues to attract industry leaders as well as new market disruptors like PackDash seeking the ideal location for their next phase of growth,” said Joe Snell, president and CEO, Sun Corridor Inc. “Ecommerce and logistics are exploding across the country, and Tucson is emerging as a top location of choice.”

“We’re excited to welcome PackDash’s innovative fulfillment center and new headquarters to Tucson,” said Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “Arizona’s strategic location, modern infrastructure, and proximity to major world markets make our state ideal for leading logistics operations such as this. We look forward to supporting PackDash’s success long into the future.”

“Pima County has a strong base of local businesses and suppliers who will benefit from the services of PackDash ,” said Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry. “Our strategic southwest location meets the demand of this burgeoning industry and changing consumer habits.”

“PackDash’s selection of Tucson is a great fit given our location near Mexico and relationships with key Mexican businesses,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “Our local small businesses will have another fulfillment option to efficiently and cost-effectively distribute their products. Welcome, PackDash!”