

Vantage West Credit Union is pleased to welcome Jeremy Pinard as the Chief Lending Officer.

In his role, Pinard is responsible for leading the consumer and mortgage lending divisions. His focus is on creating and executing the credit union’s lending strategy and operations, to ensure Vantage West provides the lending products and services to their members that will empower them to achieve their financial goals.

Pinard has 25 years of financial institution experience, including consumer, commercial and residential lending, branch operations, and member service.

Prior to joining Vantage West, Pinard was VP of consumer lending at Alliant Credit Union in Chicago. At ACU, Pinard crafted and launched several successful indirect lending programs, forged unique direct lending partnerships, and led the in-house development of Alliant’s transformational consumer loan origination technology platform.

A graduate of Utica College and Credit Union National Association Management School, Pinard actively gives back to his communities and the credit union movement.

He served as a board member for Centennial Lending and an advisory board member for TransUnion Credit Union. He is currently an executive and conference committee member for CUNA Lending Council.

The alignment of Pinard’s expertise and knowledge will enable Vantage West to serve the best interests of the credit union’s member-owners.