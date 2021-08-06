Tucson Advertising Federation Educational Foundation has announced that Lee Klein, local sales manager for Cox Media Tucson, will receive the Tucson Next Gen Award, which recognizes advertising professionals 40 and younger who are making a significant impact on the industry through leadership, career achievements and personal qualities that also inspire others to excel. Klein has been local sales manager at Cox Media Tucson since 2016 and his team leads all other Cox Media markets in digital growth over the past four years, as well as leading the Tucson market in total digital revenue. Klein has served as a board of directors member with The Downtown Tucson Partnership and AAF-Tucson. He is currently president of the Arizona Oncology Foundation, where he has helped with fundraising events and developing partnerships with local businesses.