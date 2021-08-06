Economic Developments: The Region’s New and Expanding Companies

Each issue in BizTucson will highlight new companies and companies expanding their operations in the Tucson region.

Information is provided by several sources including Sun Corridor Inc. as well as the companies.

“We thank these companies for placing their trust in our community and making an investment in our region,” said Joe Snell, President and CEO of Sun Corridor Inc. “As a strong strategic location in the southwest and a region offering critical assets for business growth plans, Tucson and Southern Arizona continue to attract top names nationwide.”

Amazon

Amazon is adding a sortation center in Tucson to support customer fulfillment and delivery operations. The Tucson site is expected to open later this year and create hundreds of new full- and part-time jobs. The new center is located at South Alvernon Way and East Corona Road. Construction has begun. The Tucson facility will span more than 270,000 square feet and will help with critical package sortation needs. This will be Amazon’s fourth building in Southern Arizona.

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

BD,a leading global medical technology company, will invest $65 million to construct a state-of-the-art facility in Tucson that will be a hub for the company’s supply chain, serving as a final-stage manufacturing and sterilization center. The new 120,000-square-foot facility will be built on approximately 32 acres at the northeast corner of Valencia Road and Kolb Road, and is planned to be operational in mid-2022. BD plans to add approximately 40 new jobs including engineers, scientists, quality control specialists and other skilled talent. Sun Corridor, Inc. projects that BD’s investment will have a $122 million economic impact over the next 10 years.

CIS Global

CIS Global, a manufacturer of linear motion slides and power distribution products for the IT, data center and consumer appliance sectors, announced plans to expand its headquarters in Tucson. CIS Global plans to lease 31,730 square feet at 1601 W. Commerce Court to accommodate administrative offices and a new production facility. The new headquarters will include an expansion of 100 jobs, primarily in production, quality control, operations management and engineering. CIS Global is currently headquartered at 1791 W. Dairy Place, and employs over 800 worldwide. The full expansion over five years will create an economic impact of $139.3 million.

Edmund Optics

Edmund Optics®, the premier provider of optical and imaging components, has opened a new assembly and advanced design facility in Tucson where the company has had a presence since 1998. The 21,225-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility expansion at 2650 E. Elvira Road, will support advanced design efforts and high-volume manufacturing services, including cleanroom assembly and incoming inspection with numerous testing capabilities such as MTF, straylight, thermal cycle, shock and vibration. Fifty new technology jobs will be created in the expansion.

PVB Fabrications

PVB Fabrications, Inc., a general contractor and provider of quality welding and fabrication services, broke ground in January for its headquarters expansion on 10 acres at 11871 N. Breakers Road in Marana. The new facilities will include a 15,400-square-foot administrative office building plus a separate 35,000-square-foot fabrication/production facility. A future phase of construction will include a second 35,000-square-foot fabrication/production facility. The full expansion over 5 years will add an additional 169 jobs primarily in operations, project management, quality control, engineering, business development and finance. The total capital investment over the next 5 years will be approximately $17 million, resulting in a total economic impact of $48 million.