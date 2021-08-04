Tucson on the Radar – How the Region’s Getting Noticed

BizTucson Magazine has launched a new quarterly feature: Tucson On the Radar. This new listing highlights all the national rankings, acclaim and other positive recognition our region is receiving on a consistent basis. Read all the great news so far and watch for this new feature in each issue of the magazine:

Pima County is No. 1 in U.S. for Biggest Gains in Talent Attraction Emsi The international labor market data company announced that Pima County has made the biggest gains in the nation in attracting talent to the region – based on an analysis of population and migration data, growth of skilled workers, regional competitiveness and educational attainment. The county jumped from 546 to 91.

Where to Travel Next – 2021 Hot List Conde Nast Traveler.com Tucson makes the travel magazine’s annual picks of destinations and hotel and industry openings that editors are excited about.

5 Unexpectedly Awesome Cities to Visit in the U.S. Esquire.com Tucson ranks in the top 5 domestic cities to travel this year, according to the national men’s magazine.

Top 25 Cities Most Likely to Attract Gen Z Realtor Magazine Tucson ranks in the top 25 U.S. cities to attract those born between 1997 and 2012, based on living conditions and job prospects, according to the official magazine of the National Association of Realtors.

The Chuck Huckelberry Loop Voted No. 1 for Best Recreational Trail USA Today “10 Best Readers’ Choice” The internationally distributed newspaper names The Loop the best recreational trail in the United States, as voted by readers.

Tucson Ranks in Top 10 Remote-Ready U.S. Cities Livability.com Tucson ranks in the Top 10 list of top cities where remote workers could move, based on broadband access, local jobs that can be done at home, affordability, a robust regional economy and quality of life, according to this website that ranks America’s most livable small and mid-sized cities.

Tucson is One of Hottest Housing Markets in 2021 Redfin The national real estate brokerage, Redfin, predicted that Tucson will be one of this year’s hottest housing markets.

Remote Tucson – 5 Creative Incentive Programs That Might Inspire Your Next Move Livability.com Remote Tucson, a program started by Startup Tucson to recruit remote workers here, gets a mention on this website that ranks America’s most livable small and mid-sized cities.

Underappreciated American Cities You Should Totally Move To Thrillist.com Tucson ranks among several cities in which people can find “exemplary food scenes, communal green spaces, an undercurrent of creativity, thriving LBGTQ communities and ample nightlife,” according to this online media website that focuses on food, drink, travel and entertainment.