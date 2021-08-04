Tucson Advertising Federation Educational Foundation Announces Honorees

Honorees for the 2021 Hall of Achievement in advertising and marketing have been announced by the Tucson Advertising Federation Educational Foundation (TAFEF). These awards, which will be given at an event in September, honor professionals who have excelled in their careers in this competitive field.

Steve Earnhart, Southwest Area President of iHeartMedia, and Linda Welter, CEO of the Caliber Group, will be inducted into the Advertising Hall of Fame, which recognizes the best among local industry professionals who have led, mentored and inspired others to succeed in this industry.

Receiving the 2021 Silver Medal Award will be Patty Ruiz, General Manager of Bustos Media. The American Advertising Federation’s Silver Medal is a nationally recognized award honoring individuals who have made outstanding contributions to advertising and have been active in furthering the industry’s standards, creative excellence, and responsibility in areas of social concern.

Linda Fahey, President of Dark Horse Media, was named the 2021 Ad Professional of the Year, which recognizes marketing and advertising professionals who have led, mentored and inspired others to succeed.

The 2021 Next Gen Award Winner is Lee Klein, Local Sales Manager for Cox Media. This award recognizes advertising professionals 40 and younger who are making a significant impact on the industry through leadership, career achievements and personal qualities that also inspire others to excel.

Net proceeds from the AAFT Advertising Hall of Achievement event benefits the TAFEF, a 501(C)3 charitable organization that provides paid student internships for aspiring advertising and marketing professionals attending college in southern Arizona. The event will be held Thursday, Sept. 9, at Hacienda del Sol. For more information about tickets and sponsorships, please visit https://aaftucson.org/tafef/