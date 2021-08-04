Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise Awards $180,000 from Golf Fundraiser

The Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise has announced the award of checks to three organizations that serve the Tohono O’odham Nation. $180,000 was presented as part of the funds raised at the 17th Annual Desert Diamond Casinos Golf Classic.

The ceremony was held at the Desert Diamond Casino Tucson.

Over nearly two decades, the Desert Diamond Casinos Golf Classic has developed into one of the pre-eminent golfing fundraisers in Southern Arizona. This year’s tournament, featuring a Jamaican Paradise theme, was held at Omni Tucson National Golf Course in March and was another huge success.

More than 230 people participated in the tournament, with support of many volunteers from Desert Diamond Casinos and beneficiaries, all following strict COVID-19 safety measures.

The tournament’s major sponsors included the Hunt Penta Joint Venture; Delta Diversified Enterprises; Bel-Aire Mechanical; Shippy’s Rolling Plains, Inc. and many others.

Information on this year’s recipients:

The Tohono O’odham Nation Department of Health and Human Services Dialysis Advocate Program, providing crucial health services for tribal members.

The Tohono O’odham Nation Cultural Center and Museum, which promotes understanding and respect of O’odham traditions through educational programs and public outreach.

Ha:sañ Educational Services, which operates an academically rigorous, bicultural, and community-based school for Native youth in Southern Arizona.

Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment, with three locations in Southern Arizona (Tucson, Sahuarita, and Why) and one in the West Valley in Glendale, AZ, is owned and operated by the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise, an enterprise of the Tohono O’odham Nation.