The Tucson Advertising Federation Educational Foundation has announced that Steve Earnhart, senior VP of sales for iHeartMedia Tucson, will be inducted into the Advertising Hall of Fame.

Earnhart has been in radio sales since 1998, working for companies such as Sentry Radio, CBS Radio and iHeartMedia. He joined the American Advertising Federation -Tucson (AAFT) in 2014 when he moved to Tucson as senior VP of sales for iHeartMedia and has served on the board, and as president from 2019-2021. As a member of the AAFT executive team and president, Earnhart worked to reimagine the Addy Awards, introduce new membership events, expand the board’s involvement in the community, grow membership and strengthen the club’s finances. In 2019, he was awarded the “Ad Professional of the Year” award by AAFT. He currently serves as a member of the board of directors of TAFEF.