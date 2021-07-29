Tucson Medical Center Named Best Tucson Hospital by U.S. News and World Report

BizTUCSON July 29, 2021
Less than a minute

Tucson Medical Center was named the top hospital in Tucson, and fifth in the state, in the 2021-22 Best Hospitals rankings, released this week by U.S. News and World Report. 

The Best Hospitals rankings rates the best overall hospitals as well as others that consistently deliver quality care. To put these rankings together, U.S. News compared more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions including cardiology, neurology, orthopedics and more. 

The ratings and rankings are based on patient outcomes as well as other factors such as quality of their experience and whether the hospital was adequately staffed. 

“At TMC, we strive to be the best because we truly believe in our mission to provide exceptional care with compassion,” said Judy Rich, president and CEO of TMC HealthCare. “It is a tremendous honor for the staff of TMC to be recognized for their hard work and dedication to our patients and our community.” 

Tucson Medical Center is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. The Mayo Clinic-Phoenix was named best hospital in Arizona, according to the Best Hospitals rankings. 

These rankings can serve as a valuable tool to help patients choose a hospital when they need care.

