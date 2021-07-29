Raytheon Gets $482 Million U.S. Air Force Contract for Air-to-Air Missile

Raytheon Missiles & Defense has been was awarded a U.S. Air Force contract for Lot 35 of the AMRAAM® missile.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense contract, Raytheon has been awarded a $482 million modification to contract FA8675-21-C-0034 for Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile production Lot 35.

The modification provides for the exercise of the pre-priced options for Lot 35 production of AMRAAM missiles, AMRAAM Telemetry System, initial and field spares, and other production engineering support hardware and activities. Work will be performed in Tucson with an expected completion date of May 31, 2024.

This contract involves unclassified foreign military sales to Canada, Hungary, Korea, Netherlands, and Qatar, which accounts for 28% of the contract value.

“AMRAAM stands alone as the most trusted air-to-air missile on the rails of fighter jets in 40 countries, including the United States,” said Paul Ferraro, VP of air power at Raytheon Missiles & Defense. “Advances in hardware and software technology, like the Form, Fit, Function Refresh, ensure AMRAAM continues to deliver unmatched air dominance capability in even the most challenging environments.”

The Form, Fit, Function Refresh, or F3R, uses model-based systems engineering initiatives and other digital transformations to upgrade 15 circuit cards in the AMRAAM, effectively enhancing the brain and increasing the weapon’s longevity.