The Tucson Advertising Federation Educational Foundation has announced that Linda Welter, CEO of Caliber Group, will be inducted into the Advertising Hall of Fame.

Welter founded the Caliber Communications Group in 1997 and merged with Kerry Stratford in 2007 to create an integrated brand marketing, public relations and reputation management firm renamed the Caliber Group. Welter has contributed countless hours of leadership and pro bono services to organizations such as: American Advertising Federation – Tucson (AAFT), Public Relations Society of America, Western District & Southern Arizona Chapter, United Way, Red Cross, Girl Scouts, and many others. She currently serves as a board and executive committee member of the Tucson Metro Chamber. In 2009, AAFT awarded Welter the “Tucson Advertising Professional of the Year” Award. Since then, she has received numerous awards for impactful marketing and public relations campaigns, community service and leadership, and business success.