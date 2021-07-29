The Tucson Advertising Federation Educational Foundation has announced that Linda Fahey, president of Dark Horse Media, has been named the 2021 Ad Professional of the Year, which recognizes marketing and advertising professionals who have led, mentored and inspired others to succeed.

Fahey founded Dark Horse Media in 1996 with then-partner Julie Davey. In 2021, Dark Horse Media celebrated its 25th year in business. With over 30 years of marketing and media experience, Fahey has helped hundreds of companies strategically position themselves with their marketing campaigns. Over the years, she has also given back to her industry by serving on numerous boards as chairs or committee members including; The Business Women of America, Arizona Women in Radio and Television, Chicks n Chaps, El Grupo Youth Cycling, Salpointe Advancement Committee, and the American Advertising Federation – Tucson (AAFT). Linda is currently President of AAF-Tucson.