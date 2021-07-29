Jon Batiste to Headline 2022 HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival

The 2022 HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival promises to be a knock-out. Executive Director Khris Dodge just revealed the exciting lineup at a recent special event at the Rialto Theatre.

“The HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival is back in January of 2022,” Dodge said. “Now in our 8th season, we are honored to bring world-class artists to our local stages and present jazz in many of its varying and evolving forms. Our community is at its best when we embrace the arts, and our festival is honored to be a small piece in the collective enrichment of Tucson. We welcome all music lovers to our festival events”.

The festival returns after a two-year hiatus with a sensational schedule of jazz greats from around the world, eight main-stage acts at six different venues, a Downtown Tucson Fiesta and the new TJF Jazz Jam. Headliner Jon Batiste sets the tone for the entire two-week event. One of the hottest tickets in the U.S., his recent Austin City Limits show received the highest praise from critics.

Women also take center stage in the 2022 festival. Notable voices like Loni Hall and Dianne Reeves will perform along with up-and-coming stars like French jazz singer Cyrille Amilėe. The festival line-up spans a broad range of genres with wide appeal to music fans of all demographics.

The outstanding TJF String Orchestra kicks off the Festival in a double header concert with jazz guitarist Dave Stryker and Eric Alexander on the tenor sax, and continues on a high note for the next week. From the iconic sounds of Herb Alpert to the smooth jazz of Lee Ritenour and Dave Grusin, world music from the Spanish Harlem Orchestra and Sergio Mendoza, and so much more, the festival is a sure sellout.

Additional acts and venues are still being confirmed, but it’s clear that the 2022 HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival is off to a brilliant start.

Jazz Festival Lineup as of July 2021

Friday, January 14 – Dave Stryker – 8 Track, Eric Alexander -Sax & Strings at the Fox Tucson Theatre

Saturday, January 15 – Cyrille Amilėe, Adonis Rose and the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra’s Nojo 7. Opening act Tucson Jazz Institute Ellington Band at the Fox Tucson Theatre

Saturday, January 15 – Jazz Jam at Hotel Congress

Sunday, January 16 –Pre-show event “Arpeggio” – Experience music, food and drinks on the three levels of The Citizen Hotel

Sunday, January 16 – Lee Ritenour and Dave Grusin – at the Fox Tucson Theatre

Monday, January 17 – Downtown Tucson Jazz Fiesta – Featuring Kendrick Scott, TJF Artist in Residence with UA Fred Fox Jazz Ensemble and the Tucson Jazz Institute

Thursday, January 20 – Spanish Harlem Orchestra – Special Guest Sergio Mendoza & Friends at the Rialto Theatre

Friday, January 21 – Jon Batiste -Presented with Arizona Arts Live at Centennial Hall

Saturday, January 22 – An Afternoon of Jazz on the Hotel Congress Plaza

Saturday, January 22 – Herb Alpert and Lani Hall co-production with and appearing at the Rialto Theatre

Sunday, January 23 – Dianne Reeves at the Leo Rich Theatre

The HSL Tucson Jazz Festival, now in its eighth year, was created to influence the discovery and celebration of live jazz performance and music education. Each successive year, the festival seeks to broaden its performance programs and venues to inspire increasing community interest and attendance.