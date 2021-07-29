Regional accounting firm RCM has announced the appointment of Tax Manager Jamie Villaseñor to Partner.

Villaseñor has been with RCM since January 2016. Her focus is in the areas of business taxation, real estate taxation and the capitalization and depreciation of business assets. She is a Tucson native and has more than 11 years of public accounting experience.

“Jamie is an integral part of the RCM team, and her deep expertise in tax issues is a valuable asset for RCM and our clients,” said Nicole Harrigan, RCM Partner-in-Charge. “She also has a professional and personal passion for real estate and effectively navigating complex tax issues that often accompany real estate transactions and planning.”

Villaseñor graduated from Claremont McKenna College with degrees in economics-accounting, Mathematics and financial economics. She was named as a Robert Day School of Economics and Finance Scholar at Claremont McKenna College for her leadership activities.

She is a member of the Arizona Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She is also a member of the Young Tax Professionals and Commercial Real Estate Women.