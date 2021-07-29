Northern Trust Wealth Management announced that Clint Mabie has joined the Tucson team as a senior relationship manager.

“I’m thrilled to have Clint join the Northern Trust family and the Tucson team”, said Chad Driedger, president of the Tucson market. “Clint’s hiring is part of our plan to be the leading family and individual wealth and legacy planning company in Southern Arizona. Clint’s reputation within our community and connections throughout Southern Arizona from Yuma to Tucson to Sierra Vista make him an ideal fit as we work to serve more people in need of our services. I look forward to Clint bringing his client first philosophy, extensive expertise, enthusiasm, and knowledge of our local community to our Tucson office.”

“Northern Trust has again been recognized by Global Financial Management Magazine as the best private bank for intergenerational wealth management in the United States,” said Driedger. “We remain committed to bringing all that Northern Trust has to offer to our community and clients.”

Mabie will be responsible for helping new and existing clients using his extensive background in philanthropy and of our market. He will with our local team to advise high net worth families and business owners on wealth planning strategies tailored to their goals. Recently retired from his role as president and CEO of the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, Mabie was instrumental in advising local and national donors on philanthropic issues and doubled the assets of the foundation during his tenure. He led a number of initiatives connecting government, private and non-profit entities in order to grow the reach of the foundation and magnify the impact that it made on our community.

Mabie has a bachelor’s degree with a concentration in economics from Ohio Wesleyan University and holds graduate degrees from Northwestern University JL Kellogg Graduate School of Management and National Louis University.

He was a teacher in the Chicago Public Schools and held several leadership positions within the Chicago Community Trust. Mabie is extensively involved in the Southern Arizona community and has deep ties to Northern Trust in Chicago, stemming from his time with Chicago Community Trust.