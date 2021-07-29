Arizona Technology Council Wins First Place at 2021 TECNA Innovation Awards

The Arizona Technology Council has announced it was named a winner in the Public Policy Advocacy category and a finalist in the Creative Marketing & Communications category in the 2021 Technology Councils of North America (TECNA) Innovation Awards. TECNA, which represents approximately 60 technology associations across the United States and Canada, hosts the awards each year to recognize and honor technology council staff and teams who are integral to developing and implementing innovative and impactful work on behalf of a tech association.



“I’m grateful to our dedicated staff, board members and community partners for their collective work which led to these awards,” said Steven G. Zylstra, the council’s president and CEO. “From the U.S. Congress and the Office of the Governor to legislative committee rooms and city halls across Arizona, the council serves as the voice calling for a technology-based, pro-growth, business-focused agenda. Despite the distance created by the pandemic, we worked hard throughout the year to ensure all of our stakeholders were informed.”



The council accomplished a great deal to receive acknowledgement in the following categories:



Public Policy Advocacy

Lobbied successfully for a 10-year extension of the Angel Investment Tax Credit

Lobbied successfully for the Arizona Corporation Commission’s new rules that require Arizona’s utilities to provide at least 50% renewable energy by 2035 and 100% carbon-free energy by 2070

Worked with The Western Way to advocate for clean-energy policies as Arizona plans for economic recovery and published a report on the topic

Produced the council’s 2020 VoteTech Smart Guide and 2021 Public Policy Guide

Continued to manage and promote the Arizona Technology Council Political Action Committee including the creation of a new web presence

Creative Marketing & Communications