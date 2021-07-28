UArizona Reports Strong Year for Innovation, Commercialization

Despite slowdowns in research suffered by universities around the world due to the pandemic, the University of Arizona has experienced solid growth in the commercialization of university inventions. Between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, Tech Launch Arizona, the commercialization arm of UArizona, received 274 invention disclosures – 11 more than the previous year.

TLA also executed 124 licenses and options for university inventions (29 more than the previous fiscal year), filed 391 patents (44 more than the previous year) and saw 100 patents issued (13 more than the previous year). In addition, the university launched 17 startups, which not only bring UArizona inventions to the world for the public good, but also create jobs and economic impact.

“We’re proud to have generated this level of activity, especially in the face of the year’s challenges,” said Doug Hockstad, assistant vice president of Tech Launch Arizona. “While growth all around is wonderful, we’re particularly happy to see the increase in invention disclosures, a clear indicator that our work to increase engagement among faculty, researchers and staff is bearing results.”

Hockstad said he is proud of the efforts of the entire TLA team during the pandemic.

“We often say that commercialization is a full-contact sport, requiring a lot of face-to-face interaction,” he said, “but everyone in the office made adjustments and extra effort to reach the level of activity and results we’ve seen this fiscal year. While I am excited to see everyone back in the fall, I’m impressed by their work and dedication over the last year.”

The university’s continuing efforts in commercialization are an important part of its land-grant mission, University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins said.

“As a land-grant institution, we are tasked with bringing university expertise and discoveries to the public in ways that benefit people’s lives,” Robbins said. “The past year has again demonstrated the critical importance of this part of our mission, and engaging our faculty and researchers in these efforts is the starting point for our success.”

“Bringing innovative technology to the marketplace is one of the most powerful ways the University of Arizona translates research into impact for real people,” said Elizabeth “Betsy” Cantwell, University of Arizona senior vice president for research and innovation. “Our researchers continue to bring inventiveness and an entrepreneurial spirit to their work to address complex challenges and create new opportunities.”

In fiscal year 2021, UArizona launched the following startup companies to commercialize university inventions.

Tech Launch Arizona will release its complete fiscal year 2021 annual report in September.