JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa Teams with Southwest Conference Planners

Considered one of Tucson’s premier destination resorts, the 575-room JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa announced it will be joining forces with Southwest Conference Planners as its preferred destination management company.

“With over 34 years of destination and event management experience, Southwest Conference Planners brings a wealth of creativity, seasoned event professionals and dedicated vendors together, ultimately creating unforgettable experiences that showcase the best Tucson and Arizona have to offer for our guests,” said Dan Carraher, director of sales and marketing. “We’re thrilled to have them on board and part of the team.”

In addition, Shannon Wilson, sales and event manager for SWCP, will be the on-site lead contact and event professional at JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa. Shannon will work closely with the resort’s sales team developing strategies, managing events and daily operations including maintaining vendor relationships, internal staff relations and guest coordination.

Given its pristine location, JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa delivers an exceptional meeting and event experience for large groups, corporate events, weddings and reunions of all sizes. The resort features 88,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor function space and has earned numerous industry awards for its outstanding facilities and service and can accommodate groups from 20 to 3,300.

The 50-acre property offers a multitude of scenic outdoor meeting and event options including private terraces, poolside patios, desert gardens and yards of rolling greens.