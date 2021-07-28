The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, has announced that Jake Snyder has joined the team as manager of corporate partnerships.

Snyder spent the last two years with the NHL’s New Jersey Devils as a group sales ticket representative after previously working as a ticket sales representative for the Roadrunners. He graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in marketing, while also serving as an intern in the UArizona athletics department and being part of the school’s Sports Marketing Association.

“Jake returns to the Roadrunners with deep connections in the Tucson community and he acquired valuable work experience while in New Jersey working with Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment. He will use those experiences to keep innovating additional opportunities here for our partners,” said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman.