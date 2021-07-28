Cox Business Launches Net Assurance to Protect Against Power Outages

Cox Business has announced the launch of its new Internet continuity service, Cox Business Net Assurance. With this solution, Cox customers will be protected from losing Internet connection during outages, giving business owners and their employees peace of mind during the unexpected.

Maintaining Internet connectivity is essential for successful businesses of any size. Net Assurance provides high-availability connectivity and combats Internet interruptions in two ways. First, if there is a loss of Internet access, wired and private WiFi connections will automatically failover to an LTE wireless network. In the event of power loss, an uninterruptible power supply battery backup with surge protection provides around four hours of power to keep systems on.

Trailers Plus in Tucson is part of a 70-location national network providing retail sales and service of cargo trailers. It’s a prime example of the power of Cox Business Net Assurance. According to Trailers Plus IT Manager Tristan Sluder, Net Assurance provides critical LTE backup should the Internet service fail. “Net Assurance makes sure that our business stays running in the event of a power outage. It gives us peace of mind knowing that we have a backup for our critical internet services that will automatically kick in,” he said.

“Loss of power shouldn’t result in a productivity outage, too. Today’s businesses need reliable connectivity service to keep operations running smoothly,” said Ed Aaronson, VP of Cox Business Arizona. “Net Assurance will reduce downtime for our customers and give them the protection they need to keep their teams online.”

Cox Business Net Assurance is always working in the background to provide a reliable backup solution. The service automatically chooses from multiple wireless providers, automatically selects the best connection for customers, so there is no need for customer intervention.

Customers can also sign up for proactive notifications for changes in their network statuses, as well as receive round-the-clock customer care and access to MyAccount online tools – all for one low monthly fee.