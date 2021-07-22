Pima County Ranks No. 5 in Arizona for Small Business Owners

BizTUCSON July 22, 2021
Less than a minute

Pima County is one of the best places for small business owners, according to a new study by SmartAsset, a financial technology company and web resource for financial advice.

To find the best places in Arizona, SmartAsset generated rankings by analyzing the amount of small business income generated in each county, as well as the concentration of small businesses in each county. Based on these metrics, Pima County ranked No. 5 among the top places in Arizona for small business owners.

Read the full story here:

https://smartasset.com/checking-account/savings-calculator#arizona

