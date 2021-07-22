Orthopedic Care Partners Affiliates with Tucson Orthopaedic Institute

Orthopedic Care Partners, an orthopedic practice management platform comprising The Orthopaedic Institute in Florida, The Steadman Clinic in Colorado, Motion Orthopaedics in Missouri and other leading affiliated practices, has announced a strategic practice affiliation with Tucson Orthopaedic Institute, a multi-subspecialty orthopedic practice based in Arizona.

Founded in 1993, TOI’s team of board-certified physicians has consistently delivered world-class care and successful patient outcomes in the southwest U.S. The practice, led by Dr. Steven C. Zeiller, currently has 33 physicians servicing patients across eight clinic locations. With the addition of TOI, OCP’s super-regional platform now comprises more than 111 physicians.

Dr. Rich Gilbert, CEO of OCP said, “This transaction with Tucson Orthopaedic Institute further accelerates our growth strategy with our ninth practice affiliation and extends our geographic footprint to a fourth state since forming OCP in November 2017. The practice’s team of orthopedic surgeons provides comprehensive orthopedic care and complements our existing affiliates, which fits with our model of partnering with market leading practices that offer exceptional, innovative treatments. We warmly welcome Dr. Zeiller and the full team of physicians to our growing orthopedic platform.”

Zeiller added, “We are excited to join the OCP platform and collaborate with Dr. Gilbert and the highly trained physicians of Orthopedic Care Partners to accelerate our growth throughout Arizona and the southwest. We believe this partnership will allow us to deliver the same superior experience to a significantly wider array of patients.”

OCP is backed by Varsity Healthcare Partners, a lower middle-market healthcare services private equity investment firm with expertise in growing care provider platforms.