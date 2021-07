United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona has announced that it has promoted Jeff Petrovic, former senior VP of philanthropy, to Chief Development Officer.

Petrovic graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in finance and is the former area director for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. He is also a 2020 graduate of the Nonprofit Executive Leadership program at the Arizona State University Lodestar Center for Philanthropy and Nonprofit Innovation.