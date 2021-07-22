Comcast RISE Encourages Small Businesses to Apply for Tech Upgrades

Comcast RISE, a multi-year, multi-faceted initiative launched to help strengthen small businesses hard hit by COVID-19, is accepting applications through July 31. Arizona small businesses owned by people of color are encouraged to apply for the chance to receive technology upgrades from Comcast Business.

To date, the program has provided technology makeovers and marketing services to nearly 2,500 small businesses owned by people of color. Comcast RISE launched in 2020 to give small businesses, from bakeries and barber shops to childcare centers and cleaning services, the tools needed to not just survive, but thrive. Local small businesses owned by people of color are encouraged to review the eligibility details and apply at: www.comcastrise.com/apply/.

A national poll conducted by Small Business Majority reveals the ongoing challenges BIPOC small business owners face due to the pandemic.

About one-third of minority-owned businesses (32%) have had to cut employee hours

Nearly one-quarter (24%) have temporarily closed their doors.

One in four (18%) of Black and Latino business owners say they are likely to permanently close their business, compared to 14% of white small business owners.

Comcast RISE, which stands for “Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment,” is part of a larger Diversity, Equity and Inclusion plan that Comcast launched last summer, which allocated $75 million in cash and $25 million in media over three years to fight injustice and inequality against any race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation or ability. Eligible businesses are able to apply for the following:

Technology Makeovers: The state-of-the-art equipment and technology upgrade from Comcast Business includes computer equipment as well as internet, voice and cybersecurity services for up to a 12-month period. (Taxes and other fees may still apply for technology makeover services.)

“Upon launching Comcast RISE late last year, we knew a profound need existed in many of the communities we serve. We have now seen firsthand how the program’s technology resources benefit the business owners who are working hard to rise above 2020, as well as their neighbors who share their commercial corridors, and their suppliers and customers up and down their resource chains,” said Chris Dunkeson, Area Vice President, Comcast. “While no single organization can solve historic and systemic inequities overnight, we are committed to taking tangible actions that can drive long-term impact and change.”

In addition, all applicants will receive a monthly Comcast RISE newsletter with educational content, and all small business owners can visit the Comcast RISE destination on the X1 platform, which features aggregated small business news, tips, insights and more. The destination is designed to help businesses grow by empowering them through inspiration and entertainment. Just say “Comcast RISE” into the X1 voice remote.

Visit www.ComcastRISE.com to apply, for more information and the latest updates.