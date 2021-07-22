Allison Titcomb

BizTUCSON July 22, 2021
Less than a minute

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona has announced that it has promoted Allison Titcomb, former senior VP of community development to Chief Impact Officer.

Titcomb graduated from the University of Arizona in 1985 with a bachelor’s degree with honors.  She also received her doctorate from the school in 1996.  She has more than 10 years of consulting work in evaluation and strategic planning and 20 years working at UArizona. Titcomb is a 5th generation Arizonan born in Nogales, Az. 

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Jeff Petrovic

Jeff Petrovic

July 22, 2021
Photo of Cory Rees

Cory Rees

July 21, 2021
Photo of Melissa D’Auria

Melissa D’Auria

July 21, 2021
Photo of Errin Mendibles

Errin Mendibles

July 20, 2021
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved  |  Rosenberg Media Inc.
Back to top button
Close