United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona has announced that it has promoted Allison Titcomb, former senior VP of community development to Chief Impact Officer.

Titcomb graduated from the University of Arizona in 1985 with a bachelor’s degree with honors. She also received her doctorate from the school in 1996. She has more than 10 years of consulting work in evaluation and strategic planning and 20 years working at UArizona. Titcomb is a 5th generation Arizonan born in Nogales, Az.