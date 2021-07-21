Melissa D’Auria

BizTUCSON July 21, 2021
United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona has announced that it has promoted Melissa D’Auria, former senior director of marketing and communications, to associate VP of communications and engagement.

D’Auria graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.  She has 16 years of experience in marketing and public relations in Tucson.  One of her many professional accomplishments includes growing United Way’s Days of Caring Volunteer event, an annual signature happening that benefits the community, to more than 3,000 volunteers each year.

