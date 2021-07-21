Cory Rees

BizTUCSON July 21, 2021
United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona has announced that it has promoted Cory Rees, former senior development officer, to associate VP, annual campaign.

Rees holds a master’s degree from the University of Arizona Global Campus (formerly Ashford University) and has spent many years with United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, starting out as senior program manager, family support.  Rees is also an avid volunteer, and works to better the community for children, families and older adults.  

