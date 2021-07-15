Larsen Baker Sells Land at Kino Parkway and Benson Highway

Larsen Baker recently sold 6.54 acres of land at the northwest corner at Kino Parkway and Benson Highway to CID Opportunity Zone QOB, LLC. The land sold for $1,282,000 ($4.50/SF). The new owner intends to use the land to develop multifamily.

Larsen Baker retained the southern 2.05 acres at the hard corner of the property and intends to market the land for retail development for lease or sale.

Isaac Figueroa represented the seller, Kino Investment Associates, LLC, an affiliate of Larsen Baker. The buyer was self-represented.